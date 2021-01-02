CARES Act provides relief to local agencies, businesses

TROY — The cities of Troy and Tipp City received a combined total of $3,293,761.51 in funds from the CARES Act in 2020, with the funds meeting various needs of the city, local businesses and the surrounding community.

“It’s important for readers to understand the goals that Mayor Oda and I set out to accomplish with the CARES Act funding,” Troy City Director Patrick Titterington said. “Those goals included (keeping) our employees and citizens safe through additional sanitation measures, (minimizing) our budget impact in 2020 and 2021 by accounting for our eligible staff salaries and overtime so we don’t have to furlough or lay off employees, (supporting) our businesses and residents in their time of need, and (supporting) social distancing measures such as downtown outdoor dining, gathering, and other social distancing measures that support getting people out and about comfortably and safely.”

The city of Troy received $2,395,666.11 from the CARES Act and partnered with The Troy Foundation to contribute $30,000 towards the Foundation’s Emergency Relief grant program. Another $80,000 went toward the Chamber’s business relief grant program. According to Titterington, both programs have provided and will continue to provide support to local small businesses and residents in distress due to the pandemic.

An estimated $140,257.42 went toward COVID-19 supplies, partitions, scrubbers, and disinfecting sprayers that benefit several area departments and facilities including the fire department, the police department, Hobart Arena and the waste water treatment plant.

The city of Tipp City received $898,095.40 in CARES Act funds; according to Tipp City Finance Director John Green, $360,000 was returned to the County on Nov. 20 for redistribution in accordance with the federal guidelines at that time.

Major expenses and categories to-date include: $379,644.52 allocated to unbudgeted administrative leave for city employees affected by COVID-19 beginning on March 1, 2020 and ending Dec. 19, 2020; touchless water and ice dispensers in the city building totaling $33,375; materials, supplies, and services to enable and enhance live streaming Council and Board meetings totaling $25,738.66; UV Light filtration disinfecting systems in the City’s HVAC systems totaling $22,843.05; PPE and materials to enhance social distancing including masks, plexiglass barriers and disinfecting fogger totaling $14,591.80; and laptops and remote workstation supplies to enable work from home where possible totaling $3,557.56. A total of $58,344.81 was held for expenditure and payment through the year-end.

”If you ask 10 people how they would spend unanticipated grant funds and then what benefit they received from those funds you will likely get a wide sampling of answers,” Green said. “The federal grant funding initially came with a lot of uncertainty on how it could be spent and what level of oversight would be required if the funds were disbursed as sub-grants to local community organizations. With only seven people in the city’s finance department, I was unsure we could meet our oversight commitments if the funds were used outside the city organization.”

Green added that most of the monies received and spent by the city are derived directly from taxpayers or utility users. Using the grant funds to offset wage and benefit costs which were associated with the March shutdowns, quarantine and isolation requirements was allowable under the grand requirements and was determined to be the best use of the funds received.

“This enabled the normal operating funds of the city to be used for non-pandemic uses and helps preserve the city’s cash balances to ensure financial wellness for future periods,” Green said.

Green also said that if Tipp City were to receive additional funding, the city will work within the guidelines provided by the federal granting agency to ensure the funds are spent as directed.

“If Tipp City does not receive additional federal grant funding, we will work within the approved budget to continue to provide the high level of service Tipp City residents expect and enjoy,” Green said.