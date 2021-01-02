Agents cite Tipp City business for violating health orders

COLUMBUS — Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit, a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, visited recently visited liquor-permitted establishments, including a Tipp City business, and issued citations for witnessing violations of the state’s current health orders for COVID-19.

Tony’s Bada Bing, Tipp City, received a citation for improper conduct — disorderly activities. At 10:20 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, agents entered the establishment and observed approximately 20 patrons inside actively consuming alcohol with the establishment still in full operation. This location was previously cited on March 20 for improper conduct – disorderly activities.

The case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.

The Ohio Investigative Unit is made up of fully-sworn, plainclothes peace officers responsible for enforcing Ohio’s alcohol, tobacco, and food stamp fraud laws. Agents conduct compliance checks to ensure the liquor permit premises are compliant with the Ohio Liquor Control Act. Agents also act on complaints of illegal activity on liquor permit premises. In addition to providing the safety checks associated with the COVID-19 directives, OIU agents continue to perform their normal compliance checks to ensure the liquor permit premises are complying with the Ohio Liquor Control Act.