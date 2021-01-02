A New Year’s favorite

Gloria Yoder is taking a deserved Christmas break this week. She’ll return next week. But I wanted to share a traditional New Year’s favorite recipe with readers. This is something Gloria makes each New Year’s.

Wishing all of our wonderful readers a happy and healthy 2021. The Amish Cook column will celebrate 30 years in August. Can anyone say “Wow!” to that?

GLORIA’S SAUSAGE AND SAUERKRAUT

1 pound bulk sausage (browned)

1 large can or bag sauerkraut

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1 diced onion

1 cup ketchup

Instructions

Mix all ingredients. Bake at 275 for 4-5 hours. Stir occasionally. You may want to add a little water to desired consistency.