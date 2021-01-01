Troy PD/MCSO respond to shots fired call

TROY — Law enforcement officers from Troy Police Department and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call early on New Year’s Day.

Miami County 9-1-1 dispatchers took the call around 2:15 a.m. of gunshots on Armand Drive, of McKaig Ave.

First units on the scene requested that Troy Fire Department stage in the area with a medic unit.

Officers found a group of 7-10 individuals at the home as they attempted to locate the source of the gunshots.

Troy officers are continuing to investigate the incident but did say that it appears that the individuals were engaged in a physical altercation in the front yard of the home when another person, for an unknown reason, produced a firearm and fired at least one round into the air.

Police said that no one was hit by the bullet.

At least one male was transported from the scene by Troy Fire Department medics for minor injuries sustained during the fight.

Officers said that alcohol was involved in the incident.

Charges are expected to be filed against multiple suspects as the investigation moves forward.