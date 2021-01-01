PIQUA — Norma J. Fessler, age 86, of Piqua, passed away at 3:12 AM on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Piqua Health and Rehab. She was born in Miami County on November 19, 1934 to the late Amos and Emma (Cavender) Gump. On June 7, 1953 in Piqua, she married David J. Fessler. He preceded her in death on November 12, 2008.

Norma is survived by one daughter-in-law: Judy Fessler, Piqua; two granddaughters: Angel Burton, Hartford, TN; and Tina Layne, AL; seven great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by one great-niece, Betty McQuitian, PA. She was preceded in death by her son: David Fessler; two brothers: Clarence Gump and Russell Gump; and two sisters: Viola Rees and Alma Herron.

Norma graduated from Covington High School in 1952. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church, Piqua. Norma was an underwear packer at Medalist Allen-A in Piqua then in Sidney for 42 years.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, with Pastor Peter Mueller officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. The family will receive friends 4-6 PM on Monday, January 4, 2020 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dayton Children’s Medical Center, One Children’s Plaza, Dayton, OH 45404-1815. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.