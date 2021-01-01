MEDWAY — Larry M. Pinkerton Sr, age 82, of Medway, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born October 7, 1938 to the late Alfred E. & Katherine (Miller) Pinkerton in Dayton, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Marcia Miller. He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Phyllis L. (Westfall) Pinkerton of Medway; children Vicky (Mark) Hause of West Milton, Gale (Bob) Bible of St. Paris, Danny (Cati) Neff of Christiansburg and Larry Pinkerton Jr of Lebanon; 12 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and brother Jerry Pinkerton.

Larry served his country proudly in the United States Navy during the 2nd Strait Taiwan Crisis. He was a 1957 Milton-Union High School graduate and retired from General Motors. Larry was a member of the VFW and loved fishing, auto racing, football and other sports and especially spending time with his family.

The family will receive friends from 12-2 PM on Wednesday, January 6, 2020 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a funeral service beginning at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, West Milton.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018. Online memories of Larry may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.