JANICE J. BECK

TROY — Janice Joan Beck, age 86, of Troy, OH passed away on December 30, 2020 at the Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit in Troy. She was born on October 11, 1934 in Miami County, OH to the late Nathan Leroy and Estella Grace (Exman) Christian.

She is survived by sons: Buzz (Karren) Frey of Troy and Anthony (Rosemary) Frey of Troy; fiancé: John Pavlansky of Springfield; sister: Judy White of Troy; grandchildren: Thomas Frey, Bill Frey, Ashley Frey, Erin (Chris) Fannin, Jared (Alana) Frey, Ryan (Rebecca) Frey, Matt (Bonnie) Frey, Jordan Frey and Kelsey Frey; great grandchildren: Madison, Hayden, Jaxson, Cooper, Chloe, Grady, Anna, Claire, Lennox and Berkley.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Billie M. Beck; son: Patrick Frey; brothers: Paul Christian, Donald Christian, Norvan “Nub” Christian and Bruce Christian; and sisters: Eileen Helman, Vesta Pickering, Miriam Hartman, Ruth Jones, Wilma Shiverdecker, Alberta Cooper and Phyllis Lillicrap.

She graduated from Newton High School. She was retired from Hobart Brothers Company after 34 years of service. Janice loved to attend the family sporting events.

Private interment will take place in Riverside Cemetery, Troy.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick’s Soup Kitchen, First Place Food Pantry, Miami County Abuse Shelter and Hospice of Miami County. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.