CRYSTAL H. HORSTMAN

PIQUA — Crystal Heather Horstman, age 51 of Piqua, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Springmeade Health Center in Tipp City. She was born December 9, 1969 in New Carlisle to David Haynes and Sharon (Blevins) Minor.

She was preceded in death by her father, David Haynes.

Those left to cherish Crystal’s memory include her three daughters: Jacqueline “Jackie” Mothersole (Jake) of Bethel, Jordan Horstman of Troy, and Jessica Horstman of Piqua; her mother and stepfather, Sharon and Edward Minor of Piqua; husband Matthew Horstman of Troy; granddaughter Ivy Mae Mothersole; and three sisters: Angela Banner (John) of Troy, Benita Lunsford (Donald) of Tampa, FL, and Katherine Haynes of Tipp City.

Crystal graduated from Troy High School in 1988, after graduating she went to school to get her cosmetology license. She had a knack for making people feel good about themselves and she did this through her work. Crystal worked many years at Giacomos in Troy and also taught cosmetology classes at Miami Jacobs. Her greatest passion, however, was her children and granddaughter. Crystal adored her girls and loved being a mom and grandma.

A celebration of Crystals life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Condolences may be left for the family at www.fisher-cheneyfuneralhome.com.