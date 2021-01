GREENVILLE — Dean Cool, 61, of Greenville, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, January 4, at the Old German Baptist Brethren Church-New Conference, Shiloh District, 8340 Delisle-Fourman Rd., Arcanum. Burial will follow in Mote Cemetery, Pitsburg. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Sunday at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington.