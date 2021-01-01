2 die in single-car accidents

MIAMI COUNTY — Two county men are dead as the result of two separate single-car accidents early Friday morning.

According to Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak, the first accident happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday when a man was traveling southbound on Rangeline Road at State Route 55 near Ludlow Falls and went off the side of the road. Duchak said the car then hit and went through the guardrail, slid down the embankment and ejected the driver.

“So, it’s obvious, unfortunately, that he was not wearing a seat belt,” Duchak said.

The victim, 21-year-old Noah Trader of Ludlow Falls, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Duchak said the weather, including icy roadways Friday morning, are believed to have contributed to the accident. He said there were no signs of alcohol or drugs at the scene.

Duchak said a crash reconstruction team from the sheriff’s office continues to work on the specifics of the crash.

Trader was transported by the Miami County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy, Duchak said.

A second accident came in shortly after on Kessler-Frederick Road in Monroe Township.

According to Duchak, the vehicle was traveling northbound on Kessler-Frederick Road when it slid off the side of the road, hitting a utility pole. The vehicle then went back across the roadway and struck another utility pole, collapsing the pole, Duchak said, leaving live wires at the scene.

The victim, 38-year-old Christopher Butler of Troy, was able to exit his vehicle at some point following the crash, Duchak said.

“According to physical evidence at the scene, it looks like his ear came in contact with the live wire, mostly likely electrocuting him,” Duchak said.

A West Milton police officer, who was the first person on the scene, performed CPR and the man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Duchak said this accident also is believed to be weather-related, with black ice being found throughout the county Friday morning.