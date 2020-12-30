Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

Dec. 22

ASSAULT: Joshwa Browner, 33, of Piqua, was charged with assault at Steak and Shake.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Phillip Lazarus, of Dayton, was charged with criminal damaging in the 500 block of Staunton Commons Drive.

FRAUD: A resident in the 1000 block of Dorchester Road reported someone attempted to open a debit card in an attempt to collect unemployment benefits.

Dec. 23

BREAKING AND ENTERING: A report of breaking and entering was filed in the 600 block of South Crawford Street.

ASSAULT: Sharice Rowan, 29, of Troy, was charged with assault after striking a male subject with a walking cane in the area of Cameo Circle.

INDUCING PANIC: Gage Weyant, 22, of Troy, was charged with inducing panic for an apparent overdose in the 900 block of Amelia Avenue. Weyant was revived and transported to the hospital.

POSSESSION: Trenton Bates, of Piqua, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to control, leaving the scene and possession of fentanyl in the area of 50 S. Dorset Road.

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY: An officer responded to a report of a male subject who pulled a handgun on a female. Nathaniel Eads, 21, of Huber Heights, was charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property in the area of Speedway on North Market.

THEFT: A theft report was filed at Kroger.

Dec. 24

POSSESSION: Kevin Wright, 33, of Springfield, was charged with possession of methamphetamine at Motel 6. He also was charged with criminal trespass and criminal damaging after destroying property in the motel room.

THEFT: A report of theft by deception by someone online was filed by a resident.

Dec. 26

DAMAGE: A resident in the 1500 block of Windridge Place, Troy, reported human waste inside of an unlocked vehicle. Report filed.

TRESPASS: Brandon Webb, 35, at-large, was charged with criminal trespass at Budget Inn.

POSSESSION: Branden Ashcraft, 36, of Covington, and Rana Brock, 43, of Piqua, both were charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the area of South Mulberry and East Simpson streets. Officers conducted a search after a K9 indicated drugs were inside the vehicle.

JUVENILE ISSUE: Nickolas Detrick, 20, of Troy, was charged with contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child at the Home2Suites on Towne Park Drive. Preston Howell, 20, of Troy, was charged with contributing to the unruliness of a child and offenses involving underage persons. A male juvenile was also charged with consumption of alcohol and open container.

Dec. 27

BURGLARY: Officers were dispatched to Comfort Suites in reference to a subject trying to break into rooms. The subject was located, arrested and incarcerated for attempted burglary.

PROPERTY ISSUE: A resident in the 500 block of South Market Street reported an open door and items in her house were thrown all over, but nothing appeared to be missing.

Dec. 28

POSSESSION: An officer stopped a subject on a bicycle for multiple violations in the 500 block of Summit Avenue. The rider Travis Call, 30, of Troy, was found to have drug paraphernalia and failure to comply with an order of a police officer.