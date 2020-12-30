Tipp City Lights winners announced

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services (TMCS) organized a driving tour and holiday decoration contest for Tipp City and Monroe Township residents called Tipp City Lights to “give its residents some holiday spirit,” according to the TMCS Community Relations Coordinator Denise Gross.

The tour began on Friday, Dec. 4 and ran through Friday, Dec. 25. Community members were encouraged to view the registered homes/businesses and vote via text, phone or ballot for their favorite. There were 60 homes and businesses that participated in the contest that ended on Dec. 18. Businesses were excluded from the contest part of the event.

TMCS announced the winners of the 2020 TMCS Tipp City lights Driving Tour and Contest on Dec. 21 as being:

• First place — 5486 Worley Road

• Second place — 867 Elderwood Ave.

• Third Place — 70 Kerr Road

“This was a great year for Christmas lights in Tipp City and Monroe Township,” Gross said. “There were so many houses with decorations that weren’t on the official map making the tour even more enjoyable.”

Approximately 181 votes came in over the two-week event. Those votes were added to a panel of judges’ scores to determine first, second and third place winners. Contest winners were recognized with a yard sign, photo post on Facebook and Instagram.

Gross also announced that this event will become an annual event due to the great response from the community.