Piqua police reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Dec. 18

SUSPICIOUS: Kroger employee reported an unknown male in an unknown vehicle was allegedly exposed and masturbating. Employee had no identifying information.

Dec. 19

THEFT: Officer responded to Walmart regarding three females attempting to steal from the store. Females left the store without any goods after being confronted.

Dec. 20

DRUGS: Shawn Wright, 47, of Piqua, was charged with possession of drugs, having physical control of vehicle while under the influence. and drug paraphernalia.

CHILD NEGLECT: Caller reported finding a small child in the middle of the street. Child was unable to be identified and no parents could be located. Child was taken by Children’s Services.

THEFT: A diamond plate dog box, 4-foot by 4-foot in size, was stolen from the rear of garage over the past week.