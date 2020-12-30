Piqua police reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.
Dec. 18
SUSPICIOUS: Kroger employee reported an unknown male in an unknown vehicle was allegedly exposed and masturbating. Employee had no identifying information.
Dec. 19
THEFT: Officer responded to Walmart regarding three females attempting to steal from the store. Females left the store without any goods after being confronted.
Dec. 20
DRUGS: Shawn Wright, 47, of Piqua, was charged with possession of drugs, having physical control of vehicle while under the influence. and drug paraphernalia.
CHILD NEGLECT: Caller reported finding a small child in the middle of the street. Child was unable to be identified and no parents could be located. Child was taken by Children’s Services.
THEFT: A diamond plate dog box, 4-foot by 4-foot in size, was stolen from the rear of garage over the past week.