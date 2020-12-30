Piqua police bust suspected drug dealers

PIQUA — A pair of suspects are in the Miami County Jail following the execution of a narcotics-related search warrant on Wednesday morning.

Michael Long, 40, and Christina Queen, 33, face criminal charges, including possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs with intent to sell or offer to sell, following the search of a residence at 720 Adams Street in Piqua at 9 a.m.

All charges are felonies of the fifth-degree. Deputy Chief Marty Grove of the Piqua Police said that the felony charges are likely to be refiled at first-degree felonies due to a loaded weapon being located and seized during the search.

Grove said that the investigation began following tips from citizens regarding suspicious activity at the home.

Piqua detectives followed up on the tips and obtained probable cause to secure a search warrant.

A third person that was at the residence at the time has not been charged at this time.

Grove said that the search turned up “a substantial amount of what is believed to be crack cocaine.” In addition, officers and detectives found the loaded firearm, other drugs, and a large amount of cash.

Both Long and Queen were taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Miami County Jail.

Grove said that the investigation is ongoing and that further charges may be filed.