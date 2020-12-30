PetSmart Charities awards grant to Ohio’s Hospice

DAYTON — PetSmart Charities® recently awarded $15,000 to Ohio’s Hospice as part of the Preserving Families grant program. Through this grant, Ohio’s Hospice and its affiliates, including Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, will be able to pilot a program to provide patients with additional support to ensure that their pets can remain home with them safely. The grant will cover basic vaccines, food, litter, grooming and flea/tick treatment and prevention.

“This grant from PetSmart Charities is appreciated,” said Lori Poelking-Igel, senior vice president, philanthropy and engagement, Ohio’s Hospice. “Not only does it allow our patients to keep their pets home with them, it provides comfort and security as they approach the end of life.”

“We are excited to support the work of Ohio’s Hospice and its unique initiative in a shared mission to keep people and pets together,” said Kelly Balthazor, regional relationship manager, PetSmart Charities. “This additional support ensures pet parents across Ohio don’t have to worry about what will happen to their pet as they plan for end of life.”

The grant is being implemented through medical social workers at each Ohio’s Hospice affiliate location across the state of Ohio. Ohio’s Hospice serves communities in Ashland, Columbus, Dayton, Franklin, Lancaster, London, Marysville, Millersburg, Newark, Springfield, Troy, Washington Court House, Wilmington, Wooster, and Zanesville.

Many pet owners are concerned about how they will care for their pets as their health declines. Ohio’s Hospice staff will identify the need for assistance when they meet with the patient and their family. They work with the medical social workers to request funding from the grant.

“Having the funding to assist patients with care for their pets also enhances the quality of life for the patient,” Poelking-Igel said. “Especially now with the COVID-19 pandemic limiting human interaction, pets are providing companionship and stress relief.”

Ohio’s Hospice is a partnership of mission-driven, not-for-profit hospices in Ohio committed to a shared vision of strengthening and preserving community-based hospices. Affiliates of Ohio’s Hospice include: