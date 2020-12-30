COVINGTON — Jerry L Shields, age 80, lifetime resident of Covington, died Monday, December 28, 2020 at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy.

He was born July 22, 1940 in Piqua to the late A. Earl and Ruth (Warner) Shields; a graduate of Covington High School, Class of 1960; worked at Goodrich Aerospace in Troy for 34 years; a member of the Covington Christian Church; a past member and past trustee of the Covington Eagles, Aerie 3998; past member and past president of the Covington Jaycees; a Boy Scout leader; a little league baseball and pee-wee football coach; and a collector of “all things Covington”. Jerry was a drum enthusiast; worked at Rogers Drums, Covington for 10 years, where he was Man of the Year in 2018; a member of Rogers Drums USA and the Covington Drummers; organized the first annual Rogers Drums Employees Homecoming and Drum Shop in 2019; and he refurbished and donated drums to several student musicians in the Covington area.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Diane “Sue” (Stults) Shields; 3 children, Jefferey (Joanie) Shields of Covington, James (Sarah) Shields of West Milton and Courtnie (Robert) Decker of Piqua; grandchildren, David (Shelly) White of Englewood, Ryan (Mandy Franks) Shields of Covington, Jessica Ann (Logan) Jackson of West Milton, Zachary (Shelby) Shields of West Milton, Deacon Shields of Brookville and Allison (Jake Fehr) Divens of Cincinnati, McKinley (Sara) Decker of Piqua, Chris Dunn and Brandon Dunn of NC; great grandchildren, Connor, Parker and Ethan White, Everleigh Shields and Bryleigh Decker; 2 sisters, Pam Clark of Covington and Linda Ruttman of Naples, FL; dog, Remi; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 2 at 12 noon at Covington Christian Church with Pastor Nick Church officiating. Interment Highland Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 am until time of service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Covington Christian Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.