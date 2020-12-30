JANICE K. NEFF

GREENVILLE — Janice Kay Neff, age 80, of Greenville, Ohio went to be with the Lord at 3:30 AM Monday December 28, 2020 with a non-Covid illness at the State of the Heart Hospice Care Center in Greenville. Janice was born July 25, 1940 in Randolph County, Indiana and the daughter of the late Roy and Verna Mae (Hobbs) Woolridge.

She was first and foremost a homemaker, loving daughter, sister, wife and mother. Janice had also retired as the Office Manager at Nisonger Realty and with her husband Jack owned and operated the 7th Heaven Arcade of Greenville where teenager kids played arcade games, pin ball machines and many other games. They were also involved with many kids that later called them mom and dad even after the arcade closed. She had a heart of gold! She also enjoyed crocheting, reading, looking at Christmas lights and was famous for her old fashion cream pies.

Janice is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Jack Dean Neff July 30, 2015. They were married July 1, 1961 at the Painter Creek Church of the Brethren.

She is survived by her son Dean Scott Neff of Greenville; daughters and sons-in-law, Jerilene (Jeri) & Mark Sweitzer of Piqua, Ohio, and Jodi & Jimmy Besecker of Covington, Ohio.

She was also blessed with three adorable grandchildren she loved more than anything in the world: Mark (Markie) Sweitzer, Jade (Austin) Hess and Jimmy Besecker; sister Joyce (Archie) Koogler of Covington, Ohio; brother Edman (Barbara) Woolridge of Virginia Beach, VA; sisters-in-law Veda Replinger, Marena Drew, and aunt Sara Vanatta all of Greenville as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Janice had requested that no funeral services would be conducted. Arrangements are under the direction of Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio. It is the wishes of the family that memorial contributions be given to State of the Heart Hospice in Darke County.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com.