JAMES W. SIMISTER

WICHITA, KS — James Wray (Jim) Simister of Wichita, KS, died December 17, 2020 after a lengthy illness.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Betty Simister, of Longboat Key, FL and H and Ruby Powers, of Henryetta, OK.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Jill Powers Simister of the home; his son Jason Simister, his wife Erica, and their four daughters of Tipp City, OH; and his daughter Sarah Simister of San Antonio, TX.

Jim was born in 1949 in Glen Ridge, NJ, and raised in South America where he lived in Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela. He returned to the states to attend college at Lincoln College in Lincoln, Illinois. He then attended the Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, OK, where he received an A&P license. He met his soon-to-be wife there on a blind date, three months later they were married and remained married for 48 years until his death.

Jim was a veteran who served in the USAF for ten years as a B-52 crew chief and won several service awards. He earned his BS at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, OK and an MS from University of Arkansas. He continued his education and development throughout his career, earning degrees and certificates from the following: University of TN/Lean Manufacturing, Villanova/Six Sigma, Harvard Business/ Executive School of Business.

After leaving the Air Force, Jim began work in the Aerospace Manufacturing sector. First with Rockwell International in Tulsa, which moved his family to Columbus, OH. Following the completion of the B-1B program, Jim went to work for McCauley Propeller as VP/GM for the next 13 years. After leaving Ohio, Jim took over as COO at Alamo Industrial in Texas. He completed his career at Kaman Aerospace in Wichita as VP/GM when he retired in 2017.

Jim was active in the Aerospace community as a lifetime member and former board member of the National Aviation Hall of Fame at Wright-Patterson AFB, Dayton, OH. He was also a member of the EAA, AOPA, NBAA and the Air Force Association.

Private services will be observed.