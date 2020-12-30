TROY — Glen L. Perry, age 63 of Troy, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center.

Glen was born in West Liberty, KY on March 30, 1957 to the (late) Charles Calvin & Letha Vivian (Fannin) Perry; retired from HTC of New Carlisle with 40 years of service; enjoyed horse racing; considered a “high roller”; enjoyed boating, fishing and hunting; but his grandkids was his life.

Preceded in death by his parents; grandsons, Zackery Schwausch and Calvin Courtwright; brother, Billy Perry; and two sisters, Cleda Peyton and Charlene Fugate.

Glen is survived by his wife of 45 years, Linda Perry; daughter, Amy Schwausch of Troy; son, Jason Perry of Baltimore, MD; grandson, Austan Good; sister, Instine Smith of Troy; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Charlie & Cheryl Perry, Clinton & Linda Perry, all of West Liberty, KY; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

No services according to Glen’s request. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.