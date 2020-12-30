Elected officials take oaths of office

TROY — Several newly-elected and re-elected public officials took their oaths of office Wednesday during a ceremony held in Judge Stacy Wall’s Common Pleas Courtroom.

Among those sworn in were Jim Stubbs, treasurer; Paul Huelskamp, engineer; Jan Mottinger, clerk of courts; Ted Mercer, county commissioner; Dave Duchak, sheriff; Greg Simmons, county commissioner; Jeannine Pratt, Common Pleas Court judge; Scott Altenburger, Common Pleas Court, Juvenile/Probate Division; and Wade Westfall, county commissioner.

All officials in attendance, aside from Westfall, were re-elected to their positions.

Stubbs’ next four-year term will commence on Sept. 6, 2021 and end Aug. 31, 2025.

Huelskamp, Mottinger, Duchak, and Simmons were all re-elected to four-year terms commencing Jan. 4, 2021, and ending Jan. 5, 2025.

Mercer was appointed commissioner in early 2019 after Bill Beagle, who was elected in fall 2018, took a state government job instead of filling the seat. Mercer was required to run this year for the remainder of the term, which will expire Dec. 31, 2022.

Judge Pratt was first elected to her position in 2014. She will begin her second six-year term as Common Pleas Court judge in 2021.

Judge Altenburger was appointed to his position in 2018 by then-Gov. John Kasich, replacing retiring judge W. McGregor Dixon Jr. Altenburger’s first full term will begin Feb. 9, 2021.

Westfall was elected for a four-year term beginning Jan. 3, 2021, and ending Jan. 1, 2025. Westfall previously served as commissioner from January 1989 to December 1993.