Area briefs

Blood donations planned

DAYTON — Be part of a lifesaving team by donating during January National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month. Piqua Baptist Church will host a community blood drive from 2:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7 at 1402 West High St., Piqua.

Donors get free testing for COVID-19 antibodies.

The special-edition “Team Donor — Blood Donor Awareness Month” long-sleeve T-shirt is free when you register to donate with Community Blood Center during January.

Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling (937) 461-3220.

Men’s league taking registrations

The Miami County YMCA is offering a men’s basketball league beginning Feb. 2. This league is for those interested in a good workout with friendly competition. The Piqua and Robinson branches will offer a combined league. All games will be played on Tuesday evenings. The league consists of eight weeks followed by a single-elimination tournament.

League registration runs through Jan. 15 and can be completed over the phone or at either YMCA branch. The cost is $400 per team. For more information on the league contact Imari Witten, sports coordinator, at (937) 440-9622.

Adult book discussion set

WEST MILTON – Join Kim from the Milton-Union Public Library at noon or 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21 for a casual book discussion over “Chocolate Chip Cookie Murder,” by Joanne Fluke via Zoom. Books are available at the library in regular print, large print, book on CD, and electronically through The Ohio Digital Library and Hoopla. Contact the library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.