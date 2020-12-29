Slow starts dooms Milton-Union boys at Buccaneer Holiday Classic; Newton wins consolation game

COVINGTON —The Graham boys basketball team came out on fire in the championship game of the Buccaneer Holiday Classic.

And, while Milton-Union boys battled its way back into it — the Falcons were able to hold on for a 66-62 victory.

Graham improved to 6-2 with the win, while Milton-Union dropped to 3-2.

The Falcons Brady King, who scored 61 points in the tournament, was named MVP, while Graham’s Isaac Maurice and Brenton Black, Milton-Union’s Blake Brumbaugh and Sam Case and Newton’s Chandler Peters were named to the all-tournament team.

The Bulldogs fell behind 12-0 in the early going, but Milton-Union coach Rusty Berner felt it was more than that start that doomed the Bulldogs.

“When you look at the overall game, I just didn’t feel like we played good enough to win,” Berner said. “Our defense just wasn’t good enough. There were streaks, but we weren’t consistent enough. Brady King had a phenomenal game. Give him credit. I thought we did a pretty good job on him in the second and third quarters, but then we didn’t do a good enough job guarding the other four guys.”

Milton-Union actually got back within 31-28 at halftime and tied the game at 37 midway through the third quarter on a basket by Case.

But, Graham answered with an 8-1 run and the Bulldogs were playing from behind the rest of the way.

“They had a big run after we tied it,” Berner said.

Some late heroics by Brumbaugh got Milton-Union back in the game.

They were trailing 60-54 in the final minute when Brumbaugh had a 3-point play and step-back three on consecutive possessions to bring the Bulldogs within 62-6o with 24.6 seconds left.

“That’s the thing with two guards like we have,” Berner said. “They are always capable of making plays like that.”

But, Graham was able to hit enough free throws to finish off the win.

“We know everybody is going to focus and Blake (Brumbaugh) and Sam (Case) the rest of the year,” Berner said. “But, we have some other guys who can score. We have to work on that and our inside game. We missed a lot of good look down the stretch.”

Brumbaugh led Milton with 21 points.

Case netted 19, Shane Ullery and Justin Randall both scored eight and Andrew Lambert added six.

King finished with a tournament high 32 points for Graham.

Black scored 12 points and Maurice added 11.

Milton-Union returns to action Tuesday against Preble Shawnee.

Newton 55, Covington 50

In a game that was close throughout, Newton was able to finish strong for a 55-50 victory over Covington in the consolation game of the Buccaneer Holiday Tournament.

It was Newton’s, 2-7 on the year, second win over the Buccs, 2-7.

And 5-foot-6 guard Chandler Peters had a lot to do with it.

Not only did Peters scored 27 points to finish the tournament with 50 points, he had a number of big assists in critical situations and even scored on an offensive rebound.

“When Chandler walks into a gym, he doesn’t necessarily look like he would be a good basketball player,” Newton coach Gavin Spitler said. “Some of the things he does are pretty amazing.”

Covington coach Matt Gibbins was disappointed with the finish but encouraged by his teams’ play.

“We are getting better,” he said. “Not just as quick as we want to. That is what we talked about after the game. Getting in the gym and continuing to get better.”

Covington had led much of the first two quarters and a free throw and basket by Cooper Jay midway through the third quarter had put the Buccs up 30-27 when Spitler called timeout.

“Basically, we were doing things we normally don’t do and got out of our comfort zone,” Spitler said. “I thought we executed a lot better after that.”

Peters had a 3-point play to give Newton the lead at 32-20 and the Indians held it for the rest of the game, although not without challenges from Covington.

When Tyler Alexander scored with 2:30 to go in the fourth quarter, Covington was within 48-46.

Mitchell Montgomery hit one free throw, Hudson Montogmery hit four straight and Peters made two more as Newton put the game away from the line.

“I thought we did a better job in the fourth quarter closing on Covington’s shooters,” Spitler said. “Andrew Whittaker and Quentin Smith did a nice job. And we hit some big free throws.”

It was a frustrating final two minutes for Gibbins.

“We had a couple turnovers and just couldn’t score when we needed too,” he said. “I thought (for the first two-and-a-half quarters), we played really well.”

Mitchell Montgomery added nine points to the Newton cause.

Hudson Montgomery added eight.

Jake Hamilton led Covington with 18 points, Wes Gooding scored nine and Cooper Jay and Alexander both scored six.

Newton will host Russia Tuesday, while Covington travels to Arcanum Tuesday.