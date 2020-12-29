Sheriff’s office investigates arson

TROY — Miami County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help to identify a subject believed to have set a utility shed in the 500 block of North County Road 25-A, near the fairgrounds, on fire around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Sheriff Dave Duchak said security camera footage in the area shows a subject on a bicycle go near the shed and a short time later, the shed was on fire. Two subjects were also captured on camera watching the fire from the Harrison Street bridge. The shed was in the area behind the former Troy Dairy barn and a storage facility.

Duchak said officials are investigating the incident as an arson due to no electricity or weather-related factors that could have contributed to the fire. The site was tested for accelerants by arson investigators. Two destroyed bicycles were also located in the building but were not part of the owner’s contents.

“It’s definitely suspicious and most likely an arson and we are seeking the public’s help,” Duchak said. He said no valuable contents were inside the shed.

Those with information are asked to call the non-emergency 9-1-1 line at 440-9911 or leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s office website at www.miamicountysheriff.org. Click on the tip icon to fill out an anonymous tip form.