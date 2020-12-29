Senator gets COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS — State Senator Steve Huffman, M.D. (R-Tipp City) has been treating patients fighting COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. On Monday, he rolled up his sleeve and joined Ohio’s front line medical professionals in receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.

“This is a historic moment that highlights the resilience of Ohioans, the everlasting commitment of our health care workers, doctors and nurses to serve our communities, as well as the safety and effectiveness of science to answer this deadly virus.”

Huffman has been practicing emergency medicine for more than 30 years and encourages those interested in receiving the vaccine to talk with their doctor.

“I am confident the vaccine is safe for those considering it, and I thank the Trump Administration for fast-tracking and coordinating the research with multiple companies to develop a vaccine in a matter of months. I also want to thank Governor DeWine for working with the president to provide additional protective gear to our front line workers, and for his continued leadership during these difficult winter months.”