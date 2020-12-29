Piqua to host NYE fireworks

PIQUA — The city of Piqua will host a fireworks display on New Year’s Eve.

Set to begin at midnight on Dec. 31, 2020, the fireworks will be set off from the northeast side of town.

According to Mayor Kris Lee, the chosen location, near Jackson Tube Services Inc., will allow a clear view for the majority of residents to experience the show from their homes.

“This is one of the highest points in the city and since it’s elevated, all you have to do is look up in the sky and you’ll see the fireworks,” Lee said.

The NYE fireworks show comes after the city’s annual Fourth of July events were canceled this summer at the height of the pandemic. Having a show at this new location — July 4th fireworks are normally held on the south end of town near the riverbank — allows for the majority of residents to enjoy while also avoiding large crowds, Lee said.

For those who are unable to see the fireworks from their homes, Lee said live video will be broadcast on the city’s Facebook page.

“This gives us something to look forward to,” Lee said. “2020 has been a terrible year and this will give us a chance to bring in the new year with new hopes, new aspirations, and with joy.”