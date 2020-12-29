Piqua police reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Dec. 18

FLEEING: Male ran a stop sign and then fled from officers. Pursuit went into county then back into the city. Other agencies were involved and stop sticks were deployed. Vehicle continued to flee from officers and ran a red light and struck another vehicle. Male driver, Chance Ward, 43, of Piqua, was taken into custody and charged with several crimes, including OVI, failure to comply, and possession of drug abuse instruments. Female passenger, Kacie Given, 24, of Piqua, was found to have a warrant and was given a summons to appear in court. She was also charged with inducing panic. It was discovered that the vehicle involved in the pursuit was reported as stolen and Ward was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle/joy riding.

FALSE ALARMS: Subject, Timothy White, 32, of Piqua, was charged with making false alarms following a report that he continuously called medics to be transported after being told he needs to call his primary physician.

Dec. 19

THEFT: Christopher Dumont, 35, of Lakeview, was arrested for theft at Walmart.

TELEPHONE HARASSMENT: Female called the police department several times in a short amount of time. Female was in hospital in Troy and was advised to stop calling. Female, Kristina Petty, 44, of Piqua, continued to call and was charged with telecommunications harassment. Female reportedly called 911 again several times later and was charged with misuse of 9-1-1 system.

MISUSE OF 911: Brenda Shank, 67, of Piqua, repeatedly called 9-1-1 for non-police matters and was charged with misuse of 9-1-1 system.

Dec. 20

Ashley Parsons, 30, of Troy, was charged with placing materials on the highway.