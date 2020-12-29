Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Dec. 22

FRAUD: A Springcreek Twp. resident reported unemployment fraud using their personal information.

THEFT: Items were stolen out of a motor home in the 11000 block of Fenner Road, Newton Twp.

Dec 23

TRAILER THEFT: A deputy responded to Anderson’s Automotive in the 11000 block of West State Route 36, Newberry Twp. for a stolen trailer report.

Dec. 26

CUSTODY: A deputy spoke to both mother and father of a juvenile regarding custody issues. The father was warned for the interference of custody.

Dec. 27

THEFT: A report of theft was reported in the 200 block of Snodgrass Road, Springcreek Twp. No evidence or items were located on the property.

Dec. 28

THEFT: Tools from a construction site was reported stolen in the 2000 block of Fiesta Drive in Concord Twp.

OVI: Michael Langford, 46, of Christiansburg, was charged with OVI in the 7000 block of Studebaker Road, Bethel Twp.