MELVIN G. BLAUSER

TROY — George Melvin Blauser, age 91, of Troy, Ohio passed away peacefully into eternal life on December 25th, 2020 at the age of 91. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Blauser, his three children, Chris, Jeff, and Cathy, seven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.

George was born on July 8th, 1929 in Tipp City, Ohio to Floyd and Florence {Himpy} Blauser. He was a graduate of Tippecanoe High School and lived in the family’s beloved farmhouse for his childhood and most of his adult life. He served in the army during the Korean War in Washington State. He met his wife, Mary Blauser at church, and they married at Nashville United Church on November 13th, 1954. He was a dedicated farmer for his entire life and was an active member of the Miami County Farm Bureau. He was a lover of euchre, chess, and horseshoes, and he played regularly at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. He was an avid reader, a fisherman, and a politics and history buff.

George’s wish was for his ashes to be spread over his cherished farm.

Due to the coronavirus, the family is not holding a service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Troy Senior Citizen Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371.

