LEONARD E. MYERS

GETTYSBURG — Leonard Eugene Myers, age 64, of Gettysburg, OH passed away at his residence on Dec. 24, 2020. He was born on Oct. 11, 1956 in Georgetown, OH.

He was proceeded in death by his Mother and Father (Robert and Fannie Myers), 1 Brother: Dale Myers.

He is survived by his wife Jodie Hicks-Myers, Daughters: Shelly and Justin Owens and Melissa Myers and Son: Shawn and Amber Orr, Sister: Dorcus and brother in-law Tom McGuirk, Brother: Roger Myers Sr. and Brother: Robert Paul Jr. 3 Step children: Matthew Hicks, Robin Cyphers and Jessica and Gary Ross. He had numerous Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren.

He Graduated from West Milton high school in 1975 , he loved doing tile work and traveling and he liked doing woodworking and Fishing. For those of you who knew him well he loved to be a pain lol

We will be having a celebration of life cook out in spring as he wanted, we will post when the date is set. If you want to send cards or flowers please send them to his home at 235 Corwin St P.O. Box 375 Gettysburg OH. 45328.

Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers.