TROY — Harry B. Honeycutt, age 69, of Troy, OH passed away on December 27, 2020 at the Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy. He was born on November 17, 1951 in Wallins Creek, KY to the late General Howard and Beulah Mae (Hornsby) Honeycutt.

Harry is survived by his children: Paula A. (Andrew) Schock of Huber Heights and Brian (Krissy) Honeycutt of Troy; sisters: Jeanette (Steve) Hall of Dayton and Margaret Walsh of Chicago, IL; brother: Albert Honeycutt of IN; five grandchildren: Andrew Benjamin and Caitlyn Schock and Hailey, Emma and Sophia Honeycutt and his beloved pet, Lola.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers: David, Paul and Elvin Honeycutt and sisters: Betty Stevens, Marie Fowler and Grace Thompson.

Harry was formerly employed with Good Samaritan Hospital with 31-plus years of service.

Services will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy, OH. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy. The family will receive friends from 10AM-12PM on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 1313 West Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH 45409. Condolences m