PIQUA — Eddie L. Bryant age 65, of Piqua passed away at 6:25 PM on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

Eddie was born June 11, 1955, in Franklin, Kentucky to the late Roy & Cenia (Garland) Bryant. In addition to his parents, Eddie was also preceded in death by his brother, Stanley Bryant; sisters, Ingrid Coby and Esther McGraw; and half brothers, Bill and Ron Leddington.

Eddie is survived by his significant other, Rebecca Ramirez of Piqua; daughter, Rachael (Bryant) Strosnider & Mark Gray of Greenville; son, Daniel Bryant of California; granddaughter, Ashley Strosnider; brothers & sisters-in-law, Elzie & Nancy Bryant of Greenville and Mike & Asazallia Bryant of Greenville; sisters & brothers-in-law, Brenda Owens of Springfield, Mary & Kent Adams of Tennessee and Debra & Mike Longo of Michigan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Eddie served in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of the American Legion Post #184 in Piqua.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles with Pastor Arnold Wynn officiating. Burial will follow in Beamsville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Military honors will be conducted by the Versailles Veteran’s Honor Guard.

Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com