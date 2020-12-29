PIQUA — Douglas L. Poling, 53 of Piqua passed away at 4:20 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born December 15, 1967 in Troy to Janet M. (Barga) Poling of Piqua and the late Carl Thomas Poling.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his special friend of twenty years, Kay Wilt and her two children, Jason (Megan) Massingill, Kerri (Keith) Kerentsew; and her grandchildren, Bryce and Baylie Massingill, Caleb (Andrea) and Alan (Courtney) Kerentsew; two sisters, Diana Elson of Piqua, Debra Morrison of Quincy; a brother, Daniel (Gina) Poling of Russia; nieces and nephews, Darci (Matt) Smith, Joshua (Ashlee) Blanke, Lindsey (Derek) Maynard, Kyle (fiancé Ashley Pleiman) Poling, Hannah (Luke) Dapore, Drew Poling, Laurissa Poling, Jared Poling, Roni Poling, Gianna Poling, Madeleine Poling; and several aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Robert Elson and Charles Morrison.

Doug was a 1986 graduate of Houston High School and attended the University of Dayton. He worked as a Quality Technician for ITW of Troy. He enjoyed attending sporting events of Kay’s family, collecting coins, fishing and all things computer. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and many friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021 at St. Mary Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt as the Celebrant. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00-12:00 p.m. Saturday at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions, in Doug’s name, may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, 528 Broadway, Piqua, OH 45356 or the American Cancer Society, P. O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.