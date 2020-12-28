PIQUA—Randall S. Haines, 67, of Piqua, passed away peacefully at 2:32 p.m. Sunday, December 27, 2020 at the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center. He was born March 14, 1953 in Miami County to the late Wesley and Pauline (Garrison) Haines. He married Michele J. “Mikki” Voss November 28, 1981 in London; and she survives.

Other survivors include two sons, Tyler (Logan) Haines of Berea, Bryant Haines of Harrisonburg, Virginia; three grandchildren; father and mother-in-law, Estal (Janet) Voss of West Jefferson; four siblings, Chris Haines, Mark Haines, Matt (Sue) Haines, Cheryl Haines; and two sisters-in-law, Bettina Busemi and Susan (Dennis) Gray.

Mr. Haines was a 1971 graduate of Fairmont High School, attended Clark State College and Urbana University where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in 1990. He honorably served as a Sergeant with the United States Air Force. He retired from the Honda Plant of Anna following many years of dedicated service. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed being with Mikki, riding his motorcycle, talking football with his sons, and watching them play and coach football. He will be remembered for his loyalty, work ethic, and strength of character. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and many friends.

A private service to honor his life will be at the convenience of his family. Arrangements are being handled through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made in Randy’s name to the Athletic Dept., of Piqua High School, 1 Indian Trail, Piqua, OH 45356. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.