Piqua police reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Dec. 18

THEFT: Michael Benanzer, 30, of Piqua, was arrested for shoplifting from Walmart.

Dec. 19

ASSAULT: Officer responded to a disturbance at 218 Manning St. A female subject reported she was assaulted by her roommate. Anthony Benbow, 30, of Piqua, was charged with assault. Investigation pending.

DOMESTIC: Officer responded to report of male and female being verbal at Piqua Stor N’ Lock, 450 Garbry Road. Male denied any violence or threat of violence. Female reported the male, her boyfriend, was physical with her and threatened to harm her. The male, Jonathon Crago, 32, of Troy, was arrested for domestic violence.

DISORDERLY: Male subject was harassing individuals in the residence, at 410 S. Main St., before officers arrived. Male was located a few minutes after leaving, as he was trying to sneak in the residence to start another argument. Male, Cody Crumpler, 29, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct and taken to his mother’s residence for the remainder of the night.

Dec. 20

DRUGS: Officer dispatched to 617 Wood St. for a disturbance complaint. Male advised another male pushed him. Male, Joseph Cotrell, 40, of Piqua, was found to have an active warrant and was arrested.