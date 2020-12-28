PIQUA—On December 26th, 2020, loving mother and grandmother Patricia Carr passed away at the age of 86.

Patricia was born on July 9th, 1934 in Piqua, Ohio to the late Edward and Gertrude (Kinsella) Schnorr. She graduated from Piqua Catholic High school as Valedictorian and Homecoming Queen, and attended GSH nursing school. She worked many years at Dinner Bell Meats in Troy, Ohio. She enjoyed gardening, reading, spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will certainly be remembered for her love and dedication to her friends and family, her baking and her incredible pumpkin pie. She was a devoted member of the St. Susanna church in Mason, Ohio.

Patricia will be greatly missed by her children Steve (Susan) Carr, Michael (Becky) Carr, Dave (Cheryl) Carr, Greg (Sue) Carr, Doug (Terry) Carr, and Laura (Ron) Winkler, and daughter-in-law Karen Carr. Her grandchildren Angie (Ryan), Theresa, Jeff, Patrick, Frankie (John), Matthew (Heather), Brad, Elizabeth, Maria (Juan), Marcus, Joe, Will, Kelly, R.J., Ryan, Robbie (Kristin), and Great-Grandchildren Paxton, Shepherd, Hayden, Keeley, Willow, Jude, Golden. As well as lifelong friends Valerie and Bob Seas. Patricia was preceded in death by her son, Timothy, her siblings Nancy Peltier and Dave Schnorr, and her Great-Grandchildren Vivienne Klitzsch and Arlo Cosmos Ginastera.

She will be laid to rest in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Piqua, Ohio. A memorial will be planned at a later date.