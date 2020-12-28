Milton-Union boys pick up win in Bucaneer Holiday Classic

COVINGTON — The Milton-Union boys basketball team held off Covington to advance to the championship game of the Buccaneer Holiday Classic.

The Bulldogs, 3-1, posted a 71-54 win over the 2-6 Buccs, while Graham, 5-2, won a 61-59 thriller over 1-5 Newton in the first boys game Monday night.

Newton played Covington in the consolation game at 4 p.m. Tuesday, while Milton-Union and Graham met in the championship game at 8 p.m.

“We look forward to this tournament,” Milton-Union coach Rusty Berner said. “It is a nice change of pace — even this year, with the way things have been. And Covington treats us great. We were runnerup the first year and won it ;last year.”

Blake Brumbaugh and Same Case combined for 13 first quarter points as Milton led 20-9 after one quarter and 38-18 at halftime.

“I thought we did a much better job with shot selection in the first half,” Berner said. “I thought we did a good job getting good looks. I didn’t think we did as good a job in the second half with our angles and cuts. But, give Covington credit. They kept battling.”

The Buccs got as close as 13 points in the third quarter and 11 twice in the fourth quarter.

“We did (just got too far behind),” Covington coach Matt Gibbins said. “We played zone the first half and we switched to man the second half. I thought the kids did a great job getting after it.”

Wes Gooding had 14 of his 17 points in the second half, hitting three 3-pointers and making three free throws after he was fouled on another 3-pointer.

“We can hit those shots,” Gibbins said. “It is just a matter of getting the ball to the open shooter.”

Milton-Union responded to every Covington run.

“I wasn’t happy with the decision we made in the fourth quarter,” Berner said. “I thought we took a lot of quick shots with the lead we had. But, the kids responded every time they made a run. It is good to have four kids in double figures.”

Brumbaugh led Milton-Union with 18 points, while Case scored 15.

Shane Ullery netted 12 and Justin Randall added 11.

Jake Hamilton added 14 points to the Covington cause.

Graham 71, Newton 69

The Newton boys battled to the end, but came up just short against the Falcons.

“That has kind of been the story of our season,” Newton coach Gavin Spitler said.

Newton’s Mitchell Montgomery had tied the game at 59 with 1:31 to go.

Graham’s Brenton Black scored with 1:00 to go to make it 61-59.

Newton would have three possessions in the final minute with a chance to tie the score, but got just one shot off.

“We had an open jumper that just didn’t go,” Spitler said. “At the end, we drove and tried to force the ball inside and couldn’t get it there. I think if we had just found the open shooter, we would have been Ok.”

It was a game of streaks in the early going.

Newton scored 13 straight points to take a 15-7 lead and Graham answered with 11 straight points.

The Falcons led 26-21, 38-36 and 50-46 at the quarter breaks.

Chandler Peters scored 18 points in the first half and finished with 23, while Mitchell Montgomery had 14 points in the second half and led Newton with 24.

No on else scored more than four points.

“We need to get that third scorer,” Spitler said. “Lately, its been Chandler (Peters) and Harold (Oburn) and tonight it was Chandler and Mitchell (Montgomery). Mitchell did a great job battling inside tonight.”

Brady King led all scorers, finishing with 29 points for Graham.

Black scored 14 and Eric Goodard added eight.