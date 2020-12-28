PIQUA—Millard Douglas McReynolds, age 83, of Piqua, passed away at 3:51 PM on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. He was born in Tazewell, VA on August 18, 1937 to the late Sherman and Carrie (Jackson) McReynolds.

Millard is survived by two daughters; Pamela “Penny” McReynolds and Janet Anders, both of Piqua; two sisters: Sallie Crabtree, Fredericksburg, VA, and Reva Gaynell Thompson, Piqua; niece, Sheila Allen; nephew: Tom Jones; and several other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers: Ronnie McReynolds and Don McReynolds; and four sisters: Lorene Wiley, Dorothy Bolin, Almeda Nash, and Renay Alley.

Millard was a member of Piqua Baptist Church and worked for The Piqua Champion Paper Company. Millard was an avid foodie and he especially loved spending time with his two daughters.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, with Pastor Scott Euton officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM on Thursday at the funeral home.

