TROY—Joanna (May) Shaneyfelt, age 91, of Troy, OH passed away on December 28, 2020 at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit in Troy. She was born on November 25, 1929 in Troy to the late Herbert Elwyn and Ada (Biehl) May. She was married to Eugene L. Shaneyfelt, her husband of 72 years, and he preceded her in death on November 16, 2020.

She is survived by her children: Robin L. (Lin) Wang of Lewis Center, OH and Mark J. (Sabina) Shaneyfelt of Powell, OH; six grandchildren: Andrea Kelly, Mark Hensley, Michelle Wang, Ashley Roth, Joshua Shaneyfelt and Sarah Shaneyfelt and five great grandchildren: Anna Zeh, Iris Kelly, Hadley Roth, Shay Roth (stillborn) and Sawyer Roth. In addition to her parents and her husband, Joanna was preceded in death by her brother: Robert A. May.

Joanna was a 1947 graduate of Troy High School. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved gardening, cross stitch and knitting, and was an outstanding cook. She thoroughly enjoyed working as a Volunteer at the Stouder Memorial Hospital Gift Shop.

A Private Family Service will be held. Interment will take place in Riverside Cemetery in Troy.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.