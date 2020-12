TROY—E. RAY HORTON, age 75, of Troy, finished his race on December 26, 2020. Graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM on Monday, January 4, 2020, Bethel-Tate Cemetery in Bethel, OH. Arrangements are being handled by Baird Funeral Home in Troy, OH. A Memorial Service will be held at a later and safer time which will be announced. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.