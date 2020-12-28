Covington girls keep perfect record at Buccaneer Holiday Classic

COVINGTON — Covington girls basketball coach Brandon Studebaker had a message for his team before they played in the third annual Buccaneer Classic Monday night.

“I told them that Covington girls had won the championship every year and that couldn’t happen if we lost tonight,” Studebaker said. “If that gives them a little extra edge, that is a good thing. We look forward to this tournament every year.”

Covington girls responded in a big way with a 63-37 win over Milton-Union, while Graham girls got past Newton 42-31 in the opening game.

Covington, 5-2, will play 4-4 Graham for the championship at 8 p.m. Tuesday, while Milton-Union, 4-3 and Newton, 3-4, in the consolation game at 2 p.m.

The Buccs came out hitting on all cylinders.

They jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead, were in front 43-16 by halftime and went on the victory.

Freshman post Carlie Besecker (19 points) and junior guard Claudia Harrington (18 points), both outpointed the Bulldogs in the first half.

“Carlie (Besecker) just continues to play well for us,” Covington coach Brandon Studebaker said. “Claudia (Harrington) missed some time with quarantine and this is the first time she has really go into a rhythm. She has been contributing passing the ball, but this was a breakout game for her scoring.”

Harrington hit four 3-pointers in the second period alone and five in the game as the Buccs inside-outside game was working to perfection.

As you might expect, Milton-Union coach Katie Roose was not happy with what she saw from her team’s defense.

“That’s not the way we play defense,” she said. “They were shooting lights out and we didn’t do a good job defensively.”

Studebaker was also happy with the rest of his team.

“Even though no one else scored a lot of points, they were finding other way to contribute,” he said. “I thought we did a great job (sharing the ball) and playing as a team.”

Roose is glad to not even have to wait 24 hours to hit the re-set button.

“Sometimes, it is good to just get right back out there the next day and play again,” she said.

Harrington and Besecker finished with 25 points each for Covington, while Claire Fraley scored six points.

Jayla Gentry led Milton-Union with 11 points and Morgan Grudich scored 10.

Graham 42, Newton 31

In the opening game of the tournament, Newton battled to stay close to Graham most of the game.

“We did (have a lot of turnovers),” Newton coach Ryan Fiely said. “A lot of missed opportunities. We did (stay close most of the game).”

When Jaden Stine scored with 7:15 to go in the game, Newton trailed just 35-31.

But, the Indians would not score again.

“We only scored two points in the fourth quarter,” Fiely said. “That made it look worse than it was.”

Newton trailed just 13-11 after one quarter.

The first half finished with some excitement.

Camryn Gleason, who had 13 points in the first half, hit a 3-pointer with 1:05 to go to tie the game at 17.

Abby Yukon hit a 3-pointer with eight seconds to go in the half, before Gleason banked on in from almost midcourt at the buzzer to tie the game 20-20 at the break.

“Those were two big shots by Camryn (Gleason),” Fiely said. “I thought it would give us momentum. Then, Graham scored the first seven points of the third quarter.”

Lauren Bailey scored 14 points, while Lexi King added 12 points and Yukon netted 11.

Gleason led all scorers with 17 points and Mercedes Craig added nine — accounting for 26 of Newton’s 31 points.