PIQUA—Christopher Alan Riffell, 38 of Piqua, Ohio, passed away on Sunday December 27, 2020 at his residence. He was born November 26, 1982 in Greenville, Ohio the son of Zelda (Conley) Riffell of Greenville and Steve & Terri Riffell of Piqua. He worked at Kroger in Piqua as the Meat Department Manager.

He had a strong faith in God and loved his family and Kroger family. He loved deer hunting, fishing and football.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother: Betty Riffell; his step grandfather: Bill Burton, his uncle: James Conley; and his cousin and best friend: Kyle Conley.

He is survived by his parents and step mother; his wife: Amanda Riffell of St. Paris; his daughters: Maddison Riffell, Mackenzie “Mac” Riffell; his grandmother: Ann Burton; his grandfathers: Lanus Conley & Frank Riffell; his sisters & brothers in law: Carrie & Kascy Lewber of Piqua, Aleisha & Russ Sanders of Bradford; his step sister: Nicki Langston; step brother: Jeremy Burton; nephews: Brayden & Lucas Sanders, Jacob Lewber; his in laws; George and Bonnie Bayham; numerous aunts, uncles and friends.

Services will be held on Thursday December 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio with Pastor Dan Whisner officiating. Burial will follow in Gettysburg Cemetery, Gettysburg, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses.

