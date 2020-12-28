BEVERLY ANN CECIL

PIQUA—Beverly Ann {Harshbarger} Cecil, age 68 of Piqua, Ohio passed away Monday December 21, 2020. Born November 14, 1952 in Fa Jardo, Puerto Rico to Herbert Duane and Annabelle Louise {Tittle} Harshbarger. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Roland Eugene Cecil. Beverly is survived by her sisters; Lisa (Bo) Frock, Troy, Ohio, Jill Harshbarger, Covington, Ohio and Suzan (Kevin) Steele and their 3 children of Evansville, Indiana and her close friend; Julie Morrow.

Beverly worked for Fifth Third Bank for 19 years and also worked for Spring Hill Nursery and Gardens Alive for several years. She was a Brownie Scout Leader of Buckeye Trails, active in the Class of 1971 Newton Alumni, attended Good Shepherd United Presbyterian Church in Piqua, Ohio and helped with the homeless in Dayton.

Visitation 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday December 30, 2020 at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, Ohio 45371 and 10:30 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM on Thursday December 31, 2020 at the funeral home. Funeral service 11:00 AM, December 31st at the funeral home; Pastor Steve Wills officiating. Burial to follow in Riverside Cemetery, West Milton, OH.

Contributions may be made in loving memory of Beverly to the Good Shepherd United Presbyterian Church 524 Park Ave. Piqua, Ohio 45356 and the American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com