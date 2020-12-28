To the Editor:

Oh, the joy of being a Christian; the joy of having the assured hope of everlasting life; the joy of knowing a friend is in the Lord’s presence. Richard “Dick” Feightner was my mentor, my teacher, my brother in Christ, and most importantly my friend. His knowledge and guidance led me to form a closer relationship with Christ. My life is better in many ways thanks to Dick’s friendship.

A couple of years after I began attending church regularly, I started searching for a Bible study group. I was needing something more than just attending church service on Sunday morning. This led me to attend Dick’s Bible study class on Sunday evenings. I was welcomed with open arms even though I was much younger than the rest of the class. Now, 13 years later, I am left with the memories I gained from the interaction with Dick in the classroom, and at his home.

Dick enjoyed telling stories of events from his life. His wife, Connie, would smile as Dick began a story. She had heard the same stories time and time again and could probably recite them from heart. Most of the stories related to what God had done in Dick’s life. They spoke of relationships with others, experiences from working with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, as a teacher at the Upper Joint Vocational School, and as a missionary.

Salvation for Dick’s family and friends was important to him so I would be remiss if I did not include the way to receive joy in your life. Come along with me as we take a trip down the Roman road. Raise your hand if you are a sinner … everyone should have raised their hand, because the Bible says, “all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God.” The Bible further states that “the wages of sin is death.” But God sent his Son, Jesus Christ, to die on the cross for everyone’s sins. God has made a way for all of us to be redeemed. This one act, Christ dying on the cross, gave Dick his joy. Dick believed; Dick had faith that this event happened. Not only did Christ die on the cross, but he was also raised on the third day giving us the hope of eternal life. Romans chapter 10 verses 9 and 10 tells how we obtain our salvation, “if you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved; for with the heart a person believes, resulting in righteousness, and with the mouth, one confesses, resulting in salvation.”

Goodbye, my friend, I will see you again someday!

— Gary Felver