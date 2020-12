DAYTON—Harold V. Simmerman Age 72, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Grandview Hospital. Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Thursday, December 31, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton, with interment following at Gettysburg Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:00-10:30 AM Thursday at the funeral home.