WEST MILTON—Nancy Farrar Allen Age 88, of West Milton, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020, at her home. She was born July 9, 1932, in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania, to parents Ralph Snyder and Florence Borland.

Nancy achieved her bachelor’s degree in teaching from Indiana State Teachers College. She taught second grade at Twin Valley Schools for two years and taught kindergarten at Milton-Union Schools until her retirement. As a young person, Nancy was involved in many musical and church organizations, sang on radio programs, and was a Girl Scout. She was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. She was member of the Order of the Eastern Star- Kittanning #277 and the Society of Mayflower Descendants. She actively participated in numerous community and school activities, Grandma’s Kitchen and the Hoffman United Methodist Church choir, and had been an illustrator for Hallmark cards.

She was preceded in death by her first husband W. Watson Farrar; her second husband Donald B. Allen; and her parents Ralph & Margaret Snyder and Florence & David Saulters.

She will be missed and remembered by her loving children Barbara Farrar-May (David May) of Hilliard, Wendy Farrar Black (Martin Black) of West Milton, Amy Farrar Karch (Barry Karch) of West Milton, and William Farrar of Yellow Springs; grandchildren Andy May (Helena), Emily May, Lauren Karch, Brandon Grant, Sam Crews, Kate Crews, Romy Farrar; great granddaughter Adrianna May; Don’s children Holly Perna and Tracy Denardo; Don’s grandchildren Maria Denardo, Tony Denardo, Shannon Welch, Justine Prothro, Cy Prothro; and their children.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 PM Wednesday, December 30, at Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main Street, West Milton. Pastor Robbie Scott will officiate with interment following at Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. The family will receive friends from 10:00-12:00 PM Wednesday at the church. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hoffman United Methodist Church. Online memories may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com