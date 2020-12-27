DAYTON—Kristin K. Sanders, Dayton, Ohio, passed away December 26, 2020. Kris was born in Appleton, WI on February 8, 1963 to John F. Sanders of Casstown, Ohio and the late Kathy Kerr. A free spirit, a ‘flower child’ who enjoyed life’s good times, Kris loved music and animals and being at her life-long favorite place-‘down at the cabin on the creek’. A gifted artist, Kris took much pleasure in giving to her family many of her drawings and artistic creations.

Besides her father and step-mother Lucy Sanders, Kris is survived by her sister Megan (Jeff) Brown of Crown Point, Indiana, half-brothers Prescott (Sara) Sanders and Kyle (Lauren) Sanders, both of Indianapolis, Indiana, aunts Karol (Bob) McCarthy of Troy, and Lucy (Tom-deceased) Swisher of Lexington, KY., as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Private services to be held later at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, The Humane Society, or Bella Hospice of Dayton. Baird Funeral Home of Troy in charge of arrangements.