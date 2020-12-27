LAURA—Juva Jean (Spitler) Pierce Age 77, of Laura, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, at Troy Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. She was born September 30, 1943, in Laura, Ohio, to her parents Lloyd & Clara (Beasley) Spitler.

She will be missed and remembered by her loving husband Richard Pierce; son and daughter-in-law Richard “Rick” Jr. & Karen Pierce of Laura; grandchildren Heather & Derek Long of Tipp City, Chad & Ciara Pierce of Englewood; great grandchildren Aiden Long, Zoey Long, Noah Pierce, Carter Pierce, Kolten Pierce; siblings and their spouses Louise & Jon Pickering of Troy, Ellen & Gerald Rue of Laura, Julia & Jack Gilbert of West Milton.

She was preceded in death by her parents Lloyd & Clara Spitler, brother Marvin Spitler.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 29, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton. Interment will follow at Wheelock Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:00-11:00 AM Tuesday at the funeral home.