WEST MILTON—Robert Allen Grosvenor Age 62, of West Milton, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020, at Upper Valley Medical Center. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, December 30, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton, with interment at Miami Memorial Park, Covington. The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.