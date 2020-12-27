TROY—Forrest John “Toad” Mathes, age 76, of Troy, OH passed away on December 25, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. He was born on September 18, 1944 in Dayton, OH to the late Forrest John Mathes Jr. and Pauline (King) Mathes.

John is survived by his wife of 56 years of marriage: Sharon (Warling) Mathes; daughters and son-in-law: Mary Rismiller; Jodie and Rick Pour and Jackie Mathes all of Troy; brother and sister-in-law: Mike and Jackie Mathes of Lake Waynoka; sisters and brothers-in-law: Barbara and Jim Mencsik of Troy and Connie and Jim Black of Piqua; grandchildren: Dustin Flannery, Megan Flannery, Joe Pour, Kristen Lamka, Kailey Pour, Ryan Pour and Christian Mathes and great grandchildren: Kaylynn, Landon, Kinsley and Easton.

John was a 1962 graduate of Troy High School. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Troy; a lifetime member and former trustee with the Elks Lodge and member of the Troy Fish and Game.

He was an avid golfer and member of the Miami Shores Golf Club. He was a longtime bowler at Troy Bowl. John was also an avid sports fan including the Troy Trojans, the Bengals and the Buckeyes.

John’s grandchildren were his world. Grandpa Toad enjoyed supporting their events and activities and loved teaching his grandsons to golf. John was a longtime salesman and retired from Western Southern Insurance Company after many years of service.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Troy. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy. The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00PM on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home, Troy.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.