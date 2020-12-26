Piqua police reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Dec. 16

DOMESTIC: Norman Anderson, 35, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence.

DOMESTIC: Quentin Craig Jr., 27, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence.

DRUGS: William Stone, 51, of Piqua, was charged with trafficking in drugs.

DAMAGING: Gage Trickey, 20, of Troy, was charged with criminal damaging.

THEFT: Complainant reported a truck and trailer stolen from his business, at 1714 Commerce Drive.

Dec. 17

FIREARMS: Brendan Bowman, 18, of Piqua, was cited with a discharging firearms charge.