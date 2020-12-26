Piqua police reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.
Dec. 16
DOMESTIC: Norman Anderson, 35, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence.
DOMESTIC: Quentin Craig Jr., 27, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence.
DRUGS: William Stone, 51, of Piqua, was charged with trafficking in drugs.
DAMAGING: Gage Trickey, 20, of Troy, was charged with criminal damaging.
THEFT: Complainant reported a truck and trailer stolen from his business, at 1714 Commerce Drive.
Dec. 17
FIREARMS: Brendan Bowman, 18, of Piqua, was cited with a discharging firearms charge.